Xiaomi announces 4.1 billion yuan adjusted net profit in third quarter as smartphone shipments surge

Business

Xiaomi announces 4.1 billion yuan adjusted net profit in third quarter as smartphone shipments surge

Xiaomi Corp announced an adjusted net profit of 4.1 billion yuan (US$623.47 million) for the third quarter, as smartphone shipments urged 45.3per cent on a year earlier.

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang
People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 12, 2018. Picture taken June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Bookmark

SHENZHEN, China: Xiaomi Corp announced an adjusted net profit of 4.1 billion yuan (US$623.47 million) for the third quarter, as smartphone shipments urged 45.3per cent on a year earlier.

Smartphone revenue grew to 47.6 billion yuan, an increase of 47.5per cent in the same period.

(Reporting by David Kirton, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark