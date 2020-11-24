Xiaomi announces 4.1 billion yuan adjusted net profit in third quarter as smartphone shipments surge
Xiaomi Corp announced an adjusted net profit of 4.1 billion yuan (US$623.47 million) for the third quarter, as smartphone shipments urged 45.3per cent on a year earlier.
Smartphone revenue grew to 47.6 billion yuan, an increase of 47.5per cent in the same period.
(Reporting by David Kirton, editing by Louise Heavens)