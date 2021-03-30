Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest US$10 billion over ten years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will invest US$10 billion over the next ten years in a new smart electric vehicle (EV) business division, the company said on Tuesday in a filing.

The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan (US$1.52 billion) in the wholly-owned subsidiary, with a total investment goal of US$10 billion over the next ten years.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun will also serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle unit, the company added.

