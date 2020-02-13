Xiaomi CEO urges China's smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible

Business

Xiaomi Corp CEO Lei Jun urged China's smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts business activity across China.

Lei Jun, co-founder and chairman of Xiaomi attends the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen
FILE PHOTO: Lei Jun, co-founder and chairman of Xiaomi attends the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File photo

He made the comments at a livestreamed product launch on Monday.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

