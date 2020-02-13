Xiaomi CEO urges China's smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible

Xiaomi Corp CEO Lei Jun urged China's smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts business activity across China.

SHANGHAI: Xiaomi Corp CEO Lei Jun urged China's smartphone industry to return to work as soon as possible, as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts business activity across China.

He made the comments at a livestreamed product launch on Monday.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)