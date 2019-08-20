Xiaomi posts 15% rise in second-quarter revenue, below expectations

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SHANGHAI: China's Xiaomi Corp reported a smaller-than-expected 15 per cent growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as fewer people bought smartphones at home and rival Huawei grabbed market share.

Revenue in the second quarter ended Jun 30 rose to 51.95 billion yuan (US$7.36 billion) from 45.24 billion yuan in the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenue of 53.52 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Net income fell to 1.96 billion yuan.

