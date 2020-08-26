Xiaomi posts revenue growth in Q2 despite headwinds in key markets

Business

Xiaomi posts revenue growth in Q2 despite headwinds in key markets

Xiaomi Corp reported a 3.1per cent rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as overseas demand for its premium smartphones rose even while key markets struggled with the pandemic.

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang
People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Bookmark

SHENZHEN, China: Xiaomi Corp reported a 3.1per cent rise in second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as overseas demand for its premium smartphones rose even while key markets struggled with the pandemic.

Sales in the quarter ending June 30 rose to 53.54 billion yuan (US$7.77 billion) from 51.95 billion yuan in the same period prior year, beating analysts' expectations of 51.41 billion yuan.

(Reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark