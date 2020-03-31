Xiaomi Q4 revenue jumps 27per cent, beats estimates

Visitors visit the Xiaomi booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Visitors visit the Xiaomi booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

SHANGHAI: Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a 27per cent jump in December-quarter revenue, its fourth consecutive quarter of growth, and above analyst expectations, in spite a weak outlook for the global smartphone sector.

Sales in the fourth quarter jumped to 56.5 billion yuan (about US$8.0 billion) from 44.42 bilion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier. This beat analyst expectations of 55.6 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

