Xiaomi Q4 revenue jumps 27per cent, beats estimates

SHANGHAI: Xiaomi Corp on Tuesday reported a 27per cent jump in December-quarter revenue, its fourth consecutive quarter of growth, and above analyst expectations, in spite a weak outlook for the global smartphone sector.

Sales in the fourth quarter jumped to 56.5 billion yuan (about US$8.0 billion) from 44.42 bilion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier. This beat analyst expectations of 55.6 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)