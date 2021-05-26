Xiaomi reports 55per cent surge in Q1 revenue

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp reported first-quarter revenue growth of 55per cent on Wednesday, above analyst expectations, as it nabbed market share from one-time market leader Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

Revenue rose to 76.88 billion yuan (US$12 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, from 49.70 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts expected revenue of 74.5 billion yen, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted net profit rose 164per cent to 6.1 billion yuan, versus market estimates of 3.97 billion yuan.

(US$1 = 6.3930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (This story corrects paragraph 3 to say adjusted net profit rose 164per cent, instead of profit for the period rose 89.4per cent)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens)