Xiaomi seeks raise up to US$4 billion - term sheet
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is aiming to raise up to US$4 billion in an equity and convertible bond deal launched in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
HONG KONG: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is aiming to raise up to US$4 billion in an equity and convertible bond deal launched in Hong Kong on Tuesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The company is selling 1 billion shares in a top-up transaction priced between HKUS$23.70 and HKUS$24.50, the term sheet showed.
A convertible bond deal to raise US$855 million is also underway, according to the term sheet.
Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Andrew Heavens)