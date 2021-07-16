Xiaomi trumps Apple to become world's No. 2 smartphone maker - Canalys

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday.

REUTERS: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp overtook Apple Inc in the second quarter to become the world's No. 2 smartphone maker, market research firm Canalys said in a report on Thursday.

Xiaomi took the second spot for the first time with 17per cent share of worldwide smartphone shipments, up 3per cent from the previous quarter, according to the research firm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global smartphone shipments grew 12per cent in the second quarter, led by Samsung Electronics with a 19per cent share, and Apple at third place with a 14per cent share.

The average selling price of Xiaomi phones is about 40per cent to 75per cent cheaper compared with Samsung and Apple respectively, Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton said, adding that a major priority for Xiaomi this year is to grow sales of its high-end devices.

The company's shipments jumped more than 300per cent in Latin America, 150per cent Africa and 50per cent in Western Europe, the report said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Advertisement