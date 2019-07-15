Yandex, Uber JV to buy Vezet group call centres in Russia

REUTERS: Russian internet company Yandex NV said on Monday its ride-sharing and food delivery joint venture with Uber Technologies Inc had agreed to buy intellectual property and call centres of Vezet group in Russia.

MLU BV, the joint venture, plans to invest about 8 billion roubles (US$127.2 million) in the Russian regions over the next three years, Yandex said in a statement.

Current shareholders of Vezet will receive new shares in MLU, representing up to 3.6per cent of issued share capital of the company, together with up to US$71.5 million in cash, Yandex said.

Yandex will own 56.2per cent of MLU post the deal, Uber will own 35.0per cent, while about 5.3per cent will be held by employees under the MLU equity incentive plan.

(US$1 = 62.8844 roubles)

