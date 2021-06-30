Yellen, Indian counterpart discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax -Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday discussed a shared interest between the United States and India to implement a "robust" global minimum tax, the Treasury said after Yellen's call with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday discussed a shared interest between the United States and India to implement a "robust" global minimum tax, the Treasury said after Yellen's call with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The Secretary stressed the importance of partnership with India in the G20 and OECD to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remake the international tax system to help the global economy thrive," the Treasury said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)