YouTube finds influence campaign tied to Hong Kong protests

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that its YouTube streaming service disabled 210 channels that showed signs of a coordinated influence operation around videos related to the Hong Kong protests.

The move came days after social media companies Twitter and Facebook said they had dismantled a state-backed social media campaign originating in mainland China that sought to undermine the recent protests.

