Yuan fluctuations in either direction to become norm - China central bank deputy governor

Fluctuations in either direction will become the norm for China's currency, the deputy governor of the country's central bank said on Sunday, with the yuan exchange rate continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets.

BEIJING: Fluctuations in either direction will become the norm for China's currency, the deputy governor of the country's central bank said on Sunday, with the yuan exchange rate continuing to depend on market supply and demand, as well as changes in global financial markets.

The central bank will guide expectations in order to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable on a reasonable and balanced level, Liu Guoqiang said, in comments in a statement posted on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)