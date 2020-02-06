Yum Brands misses same-store sales, profit estimates as Pizza Hut battles rivals

Yum Brands Inc reported quarterly same-store sales and profit that missed market expectations on Thursday, as sales at its Pizza Hut chain in the United States were hurt by stiff competition.

Pizza Hut is struggling to keep its market share in a crowded dining market, amid rivalry from Domino's Pizza , local eateries as well as food-delivery apps that offer a wide selection of restaurants to choose from.

The pizza chain, which has missed Wall Street expectations for sales growth in six out of the past eight quarters, has been a weak spot for Yum, even as its other chains, KFC and Taco Bell, continue to perform well.

"For so many years, people associated takeout and delivery solely with pizza. And now.. these online delivery companies have expanded the universe of what people take into consideration when they order out," said Doug Ciocca, chief executive officer of Kavar Capital Partners.

"It used to be family on a Friday night, watching a movie and ordering pizza...now they stream a video and can order from a online menu," he said. The firm holds Yum shares.

Yum's shares were down more than 4.5per cent in premarket trading.

To fight competition, Pizza Hut has introduced new concepts such as heated lockers that allow diners to pick up online orders from restaurants and is testing plant-based meat toppings.

Comparable sales at the chain fell 2per cent in the fourth quarter, worse than analysts' expectations for a 0.71per cent drop, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Sales were down 4per cent in the United States, Yum said.

Overall, sales at Yum's restaurants open at least a year climbed 2per cent, below the Wall Street estimate of 2.26per cent.

Sales grew 4per cent at established Taco Bell restaurants and 3per cent at KFC, both beating estimates.

Net income rose to US$488 million, or US$1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$334 million, or US$1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Yum earned US$1 per share, missing analysts' estimate by 13 cents.

Total revenue rose 8.7per cent to US$1.69 billion, above the estimate of US$1.66 billion.

