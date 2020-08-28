Yum China applies for Hong Kong debut amid US-China tensions

Yum China Holdings Inc filed an application for a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Friday, a rising trend among some Chinese firms to list closer to home in a bid to mitigate risks from escalating U.S.-China tensions.

REUTERS: Yum China Holdings Inc filed an application for a secondary listing in Hong Kong on Friday, a rising trend among some Chinese firms to list closer to home in a bid to mitigate risks from escalating U.S.-China tensions.

The owner of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China expects the New York Stock Exchange to continue to be its primary listing, it said in a filing https://bit.ly/3gEyh3f.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company could raise about US$2 billion in its Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg reported in June.

Its market capitalization stood at nearly US$21 billion, according to Refinitiv data based on its last closing share price on Thursday.

The Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-commerce retailer JD.com had in June raised US$3.87 billion in its Hong Kong secondary listing , the city's biggest so far this year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Advertisement