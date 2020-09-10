Yum China shares set to open down 0.5per cent in Hong Kong market debut

Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc are set to open at HKUS$410 (US$52.90) each, down 0.5per cent from the offering price as the company's dual-listed stock began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China sold the stock at HKUS$412 each as it raised US$2.22 billion by selling 41.91 million shares as part of its secondary listing in the city.

(US$1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

