Yum China warns coronavirus outbreak to hit 2020 sales, profit

REUTERS: Yum China Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its 2020 sales and profit would take a hit, as the coronavirus outbreak has forced the fast food restaurant operator to temporarily shut more than 30per cent of its stores.

The company's shares were down 3per cent after the bell.

Yum China also warned it could close additional stores, reduce operating hours, or take other steps, depending on the situation in China.

Same-store sales at restaurants that remain open have fallen 40per cent-50per cent since the Chinese New Year holiday period, relative to comparable Chinese New Year holiday period in 2019, the company said.

However, Yum China on Wednesday beat quarterly same-store sales estimates, as it benefited from strong demand at its KFC restaurants.

Same-store sales for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 grew 2per cent, managing to beat anlaysts' average estimate of 1.9per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Yum China was spun off from Yum Brands Inc in 2016 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is the exclusive licensee of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands in China with over 8,900 restaurants in more than 1,300 cities.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)