Zipse to succeed Krueger as BMW boss: FAZ

BMW's production chief Oliver Zipse is to become the next chief executive of the German carmaker after Harald Krueger's announcement that he was stepping down, the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported on Friday, citing people within the company as its source.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel)

