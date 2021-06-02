Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

Business

Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

Zoom Video Communications Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Zoom logo
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of the Zoom logo in this illustration picture taken March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
(Updated: )

Revenue in the first quarter ended April 30 rose to US$956.2 million from US$328.2 million year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of US$906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

