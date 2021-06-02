Zoom beats quarterly revenue estimates

NEW YORK: Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, benefiting from steady demand for its video-conferencing platform as people wary of the pandemic continued school and work from home.

Zoom became a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools switched to its video conferencing platform for virtual classes, office meetings and social catch-ups.

Revenue in the first quarter ended Apr 30 rose to US$956.2 million from US$328.2 million a year earlier, beating analysts' average estimate of US$906 million, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to US$227.4 million, or 74 cents per share, from US$27.04 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.