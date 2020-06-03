Zoom raises full-year revenue outlook on remote-work boost

Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, riding on a surge in usage of its video conferencing platform as people turn to virtual meetings to stay connected and work remotely amid broader stay-at-home measures.

REUTERS: Zoom Video Communications Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, riding on a surge in usage of its video conferencing platform as people turn to virtual meetings to stay connected and work remotely amid broader stay-at-home measures.

The company raised its full-year outlook to a range of US$1.78 billion to US$1.80 billion, from US$905.0 million to US$915.0 million expected previously. Analysts on an average expected revenue of US$935.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

