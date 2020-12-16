Zoom to open new research and development centre in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Zoom Video Communications announced on Wednesday (Dec 16) that it will open a new research and development (R&D) centre in Singapore, and it will hire “hundreds of key engineering headcount” here.

The expansion “represents a growing strategic investment in the country, where Zoom has already had a presence for two years” as well as its strategy of developing its communications technology in multiple locations globally, the software company said in a news release.

The new location will also “supplement" Zoom’s existing R&D centres in the US, India, and China.

Zoom, which provides video communications software, has seen a rise in shares of the company this year as demand for video conferencing surged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The centre will play a vital role as a source of innovation for the business, leveraging some of Singapore’s professionals, Zoom said.

Singapore was selected for its “exceptional engineering talent”, said Zoom, adding that it has begun recruiting engineers in the area.

It said it also “looks forward to selecting office space as pandemic-related remote work subsides”.

Zoom will also expand its co-located data centre in Singapore, doubling its capacity to ensure “superior quality of experience, security and reliability” to users across Asia Pacific.

“Singapore is pro-business, ranks as one of the friendliest countries to set up a company, and continues to be a favourite for regional headquarters as it boasts exceptional talent, strong infrastructure, and is a perfect gateway for engaging the wider APAC region,” said Zoom’s president of product and engineering Velchamy Sankarlingam.

“We plan to immediately hire employees, leveraging Singapore’s highly-educated engineering talent pool. Our new R&D centre and data centre will play a critical role in Zoom’s continued international growth.”

Managing Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board Kai Fong Chng said he is “thrilled that Zoom will be partnering with Singapore to set up an R&D centre to explore possibilities”.

“Zoom has changed the realm of what we thought was possible. We can work from anywhere rather than a fixed location. We can brainstorm, learn or even have dinner and drinks together remotely,” he said.

“In some ways, we are more productive and fulfilled. And this is only the beginning in re-inventing how we work, live and play.”