Zoom starts trading at US$65 per share, 80 percent above IPO price
Video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications opened at US$65 per share on Thursday, 80.6 percent above its initial public offering price, in its debut on the Nasdaq.
Zoom priced its IPO on Wednesday at US$36 per share, above its target range of US$33-US$35 per share.
