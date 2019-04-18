Zoom starts trading at US$65 per share, 80 percent above IPO price

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: Video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications opened at US$65 per share on Thursday, 80.6 percent above its initial public offering price, in its debut on the Nasdaq.

Zoom priced its IPO on Wednesday at US$36 per share, above its target range of US$33-US$35 per share.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)