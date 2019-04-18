Zoom starts trading at US$65 per share, 80 percent above IPO price

Business

Zoom starts trading at US$65 per share, 80 percent above IPO price

Video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications opened at US$65 per share on Thursday, 80.6 percent above its initial public offering price, in its debut on the Nasdaq.

Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ Mar
Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications takes part in a bell ringing ceremony at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Zoom priced its IPO on Wednesday at US$36 per share, above its target range of US$33-US$35 per share.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

