Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

REUTERS: Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)