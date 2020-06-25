Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

Business

Zoom taps former Salesforce executive as information security head

Zoom Video Communications Inc on Wednesday named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken
A 3D printed Zoom logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

