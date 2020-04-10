ZTE director Bao Yuming submits resignation - company
SHENZHEN, China: Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp said it has received the resignation letter of independent non-executive director Bao Yuming.
The company said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock exchange that Bao will continue to perform his duties until a new independent non-executive director can be appointed.
