ZTE director Bao Yuming submits resignation - company

Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp said it has received the resignation letter of independent non-executive director Bao Yuming.

People walk past a building of China&apos;s ZTE Corp in Beijing
People walk past a building of China's ZTE Corp in Beijing, China, August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The company said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock exchange that Bao will continue to perform his duties until a new independent non-executive director can be appointed.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Source: Reuters

