Zuckerberg's former aide Chris Cox returns to Facebook as product head

Facebook Inc's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10105509261342903&set=a.692319249513&type=3&theater on the social media platform.

REUTERS: Facebook Inc's former chief product officer, Chris Cox, is returning to his role, according to his post https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10105509261342903&set=a.692319249513&type=3&theater on the social media platform.

Cox left Facebook in March https://www.reuters.com/article/us-facebook-moves-chriscox/facebook-product-chief-cox-to-exit-as-focus-shifts-to-messaging-idUSKCN1QV313 last year after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg revealed a plan to transform the world's biggest social network into an encryption-focused messaging company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zuckerberg shared Cox's Facebook post on Thursday, adding "I'm really excited Chris is coming back to Facebook!".

Cox dropped out of a graduate program at Stanford University to join Facebook in 2005 as a software engineer and helped developed its original news feed feature.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)