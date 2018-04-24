Zurich court backs Julius Baer in East German assets row

A Swiss appeals court has ruled in favor of private bank Julius Baer in a suit by a German agency hunting East German assets that went missing after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the bank said on Tuesday.

The ruling is not yet binding, it added in a statement.

The suit relates to alleged withdrawals between 1989 and 1992 from an account established by former German Democratic Republic officials at Bank Cantrade, which Julius Baer bought from UBS in 2005. The agency was seeking 97 million Swiss francs (US$99.2 million) plus accrued interest since 1994.

(US$1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs)

