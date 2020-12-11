Zurich to buy MetLife US property and casualty business for US$3.94 billion

Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers Group and Farmers Exchanges had agreed to acquire MetLife's property and casualty business in the U.S. for US$3.94 billion.

ZURICH: Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers Group and Farmers Exchanges had agreed to acquire MetLife's property and casualty business in the U.S. for US$3.94 billion.

The transaction will give Farmers Exchanges nationwide presence and access to new distribution channels and is expected to support the delivery of Zurich's growth targets for 2022, the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)