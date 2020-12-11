Zurich to buy MetLife US property and casualty business for US$3.94 billion

Business

Zurich to buy MetLife US property and casualty business for US$3.94 billion

Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers Group and Farmers Exchanges had agreed to acquire MetLife's property and casualty business in the U.S. for US$3.94 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Zurich Insurance is seen in Davos
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Zurich Insurance is seen in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

ZURICH: Zurich Insurance said its subsidiary Farmers Group and Farmers Exchanges had agreed to acquire MetLife's property and casualty business in the U.S. for US$3.94 billion.

The transaction will give Farmers Exchanges nationwide presence and access to new distribution channels and is expected to support the delivery of Zurich's growth targets for 2022, the Swiss insurer said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark