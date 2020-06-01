Zynga to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for US$1.8 billion: Bloomberg News

Zynga Inc has agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for US$1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau.

REUTERS: Zynga Inc has agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for US$1.8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Officer Frank Gibeau.

The deal, slated to be Zynga's biggest yet, will comprise US$900 million in cash and US$900 million in stock, and will be completed in the third quarter, Gibeau said in an interview, Bloomberg reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zynga did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, once known for its Facebook-based desktop games such as "FarmVille", has been focusing on mobile-centric games and acquisitions of smaller studios such as Gram Games, Small Giant Games and the card and board games studio of Peak Games to fuel growth.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)