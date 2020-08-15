Week-long climate action programme under way, aims to build awareness on 'existential challenge' for Singapore

SINGAPORE: A week-long programme featuring more than two dozen ground-up initiatives to raise public awareness on sustainability and climate change kicks off on Saturday (Aug 15).

Singapore's Climate Acton Week is organised by the recently rebranded Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and will involve a line-up for 30 ground-up initiatives organised by 27 partners from the 3P (People, Private and Public) sectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These include the National University of Singapore, real estate giant City Developments Ltd (CDL), Commonwealth and Woodgrove secondary schools, the non-governmental organisation Tzu Chi Foundation and Nespresso.

"Climate change remains an existential challenge for Singapore," said Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, in a media release by MSE on Saturday.

"We must continue to work together to understand, mitigate and adapt to it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

MSE said in the media release that while Singapore addresses the immediate issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country cannot take its eye off sustainability efforts.

"Galvanising a whole-of-nation effort will be a key determinant of Singapore’s success in mitigating and adapting to the challenges posed by climate change," added the ministry.

The Aug 15 to 21 programme is the second edition of the annual event. Climate Action Week was launched last year, following the conclusion of the Year of Climate Action in 2018.

"Climate Action Week embodies our Singapore Together spirit — through collective action, we can effect change for a sustainable Singapore,” said Ms Fu.