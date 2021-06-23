Singapore looking to develop, deploy low-carbon technologies as part of climate action efforts

SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking to collaborate with local and global partners to develop and deploy low-carbon technologies, as part of its efforts to meet its carbon emissions targets.

In a joint news release on Wednesday (Jun 23), the National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS), the Economic Development Board (EDB), the Energy Market Authority (EMA), the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) said the technologies are expected to “play important roles in our transition to a low-carbon future”.

“They will help us in our effort to meet our commitments and ambitions in climate action,” they added.

Two studies have been commissioned, which “highlighted the pathways for low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage that could be relevant for Singapore, and the barriers to deployment that would need to be overcome”.

“Both studies were able to garner valuable stakeholder feedback from the industry and research community,” the agencies said.



The findings will be used to inform existing research, development and demonstration efforts and guide public sector consortiums on the deployment of low-carbon solutions and the development of the hydrogen supply chain.

“The Singapore Government welcomes such partnerships, and opportunities to pilot new technologies in sectors including maritime, aviation, mobility, industry and power sectors,” the agencies said in the press release.

Singapore will also seek to partner with other countries to “advance emerging low-carbon technological solutions”, it added.

These could include joint contributions to international regulations, standards and certification on emerging technologies and participation in joint research, development and demonstration (RD&D) and test beds.



STUDY FINDINGS

The first, titled Study of Hydrogen Imports and Downstream Applications for Singapore, was jointly commissioned by the NCCS, EDB and EMA.

“Hydrogen has the potential to diversify Singapore’s fuel mix towards low-carbon options for electricity generation, heavy transportation and some industrial processes,” the press release said.

However, the study found that producing green hydrogen at scale using domestic green electricity would be challenging due to Singapore’s limited renewable energy resources.

“As such, Singapore would need to explore various supply pathways for price-competitive low-carbon hydrogen,” the press release said.

This includes importing hydrogen via shipping, piping from neighbouring countries and domestic production.

Technical and economic challenges, as well as the need for extensive infrastructural support and new regulations, also currently limit large-scale deployment, it added.

The second study “identified carbon dioxide emissions, mainly from power plants and industrial facilities, that could be captured and stored in suitable sub-surface geological formations or converted into useful products”.

While some potential utilisation pathways are currently available or nearing technologically ready levels for deployment, most are not yet commercially viable without further technological advancements and cost reductions, the study found.

Promising carbon capture, utilisation and storage pathways include mineralisation – which uses waste-based feedstock or natural minerals to produce aggregates for reclamation or building use – and conversion to chemicals and synthetic fuels such as kerosene and methanol, which can potentially be used as fuel for aircraft and marine vessels.

“Agencies will further monitor the technological and market developments in these areas and explore opportunities for new carbon dioxide utilisation pathways in Singapore,” the press release said.

Singapore will also continue to invest in RD&D to “develop innovative solutions to overcome these barriers and reduce the costs of CCUS” and seek partnerships on opportunities to pilot and testbed new CCUS solutions which have the potential to scale in the long run, it added.