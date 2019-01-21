CNA Lifestyle Experiences: Indulging at Madame Fan's first CNY feast

A select group of CNA Lifestyle Facebook followers and their guests feasted with frivolity at the latest edition of exclusive CNA Lifestyle events.

Chinese New Year came early for a select group of CNA Lifestyle facebook fans who got a chance to indulge in a sumptuous "reunion dinner" at Madame Fan last Friday evening (Jan 18).



Guests were treated to a seven-course menu designed by Executive Chef Mike Tan at the 50s- cabaret-inspired fine-dining Chinese restaurant – a concept by Hong Kong born restaurateur Alan Yau who is behind the Michelin-starred Hakkasan in London and global ramen chain Wagamama.

CNA Lifestyle's guests at Madame Fan (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

In celebration of the restaurant’s first ever Chinese New Year (it opened in April last year), the festivities kicked off with the Prosperity Yu Sheng – chock-full of healthier options such as pomelo, green mango, guava, mandarin orange, ginger flower, lime leaf yam and sweetcorn drizzled in house-made plum and yuzu sauce.



Prosperity Yu Sheng (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

After tossing to good fortune in the Year Of The Pig, guests then tucked into Chinese New Year signatures like the Red Spot Garoupa steamed in premium soy sauce from the iconic (and very traditional) Hong Kong maker Pat Chun and a medley of Bird Nest, Crab Meat and Crab Roe with Supreme Stock.

Red Spot Garoupa steamed in premium soy sauce (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Brewed for four hours, this soup was paired with generous servings of bird nest, sweet juicy crabmeat accompanied with crab roe. And upping the ante in presentation, the dish was garnished with edible gold foil.

Bird Nest, Crab Meat and Crab Roe with Supreme Stock (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

The menu also lived up to its hype with the Charcoal Grilled Wagyu served with Sarawak black pepper sauce, atop a bed sautéed vegetables; and the braised South Africa Abalone with its house made tofu deep fried to a crisp on the outside, but soft and creamy on the inside.

Charcoal Grilled Wagyu served with Sarawak black pepper sauce (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Braised South Africa Abalone with house made tofu (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Rounding off the elaborate meal was the Braised King Prawn with Ee Fu Noodle – a Chinese New Year staple and toast to longevity.



Braised King Prawn with Ee Fu Noodle (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

Dessert was an especially decadent Chocolate Cremeux with Mandarin orange, plated as such to mimic a mandarin orange, a fruit that symbolises fortune. Consisting of three layers – Hazelnut Dacquoise as a solid base, Mandarin Confit in the middle for a juicy core, and zesty yet creamy Yuzu Creameux – it was the right combination of orange floral, white chocolate and sugar coated kaffir leaf.



Chocolate Cremeux with Mandarin orange (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

CNA Lifestyle's guests at Madame Fan (Photo: Kelvin Chia)

CNA Lifestyle's guests at Madame Fan (Photo: Kelvin Chia)



This edition of CNA Lifestyle Experiences is made possible by Madame Fan.


