Impossible Foods to launch plant-based 'meat' in Singapore in March

It will be available at eight partner restaurants including Park Bench Deli, Potato Head Singapore and Prive Orchard from Mar 7.

Foodies in Singapore will soon have more veggie options to look forward to with the launch of Impossible Foods' plant-based meat next month.

Following an earlier launch in Hong Kong, the United States start-up on Tuesday (Feb 26) announced the roll-out of its product to Singapore, with a variety of dishes available at eight partner restaurants.

This comes after the company unveiled its Impossible Burger 2.0 at the CES 2019 consumer electronics trade show last month.

This "meat" product contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no antibiotics, claims Impossible Foods, and is also halal-certified and kosher.



It will feature in selected restaurants from Mar 7. Here is the full list:

PARK BENCH DELI

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: A new Impossible Patty Melt (S$22) will replace the eatery's existing Patty Melt made with ground beef. Described as cooked "just like a cheeseburger", the patty melt is topped with caramelised onions, special sauce and dill pickles sandwiched between rye bread.

POTATO HEAD SINGAPORE AND THREE BUNS QUAYSIDE

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: New burgers including The Impossible Dream (S$27) and Impossible Chedda (S$23), which both feature the Impossible Meat patty sandwiched between toasted demi-brioche buns.

PRIVÉ ORCHARD

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: Juicy Lucy Impossible Meatball Spaghetti (S$19) - served with tomato ragout and basil - and Impossible Satay Sliders (S$15), as well as a Nothing is Impossible Beef Cheeseburger, part of the kids' set meal (S$12).

EMPRESS

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: A new take on traditional Chinese cuisine, including appetisers such as Impossible Crispy Pancakes with Chinese Chives (S$6.80), Pan-fried Impossible Gyoza (S$6.80), Black Pepper Impossible Meatball Skewers (S$8.80).

Mains include Sichuan Mapo Tofu with Impossible Meat (S$18) and Dragon’s Breath Fried Kuay Teow with Impossible Meatballs (S$18).

BREAD STREET KITCHEN BY GORDON RAMSEY

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: The Impossible Flatbread (S$24) - topped with caramelised onions, walnuts and rocket pesto - and The Impossible BSK Burger (S$25), which features a 7oz patty with Monterey Jack cheese and smoked bacon ketchup. Diners can also add a slice of the Impossible patty to any salad.

CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK

Sliders featuring the plant-based meat will be served at CUT by Wolfgang Puck. (Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: The Impossible Slider, a remake of the steak restaurant's signature mini Kobe beef sliders, priced at S$18 for three. The dish features patties served between two mini brioche buns with smoked shallot jalapeno marmalade, garlic aioli, ketchup and house-made sweet pickles.

ADRIFT BY DAVID MYERS

(Photo: Impossible Foods)

Menu items: The Impossible™ Sausage Roll (S$14), described as a juicy plant-based sausage roll spiced with fennel, nutmeg, garlic and onion and wrapped in French puff pastry.

All restaurants in Singapore can also order the product through food importer and distributor Classic Fine Foods.

Impossible Foods will run a public preview of the meat for the first 500 people who go to the Lau Pa Sat Festival Market on Mar 6, from 6pm to 10pm.

