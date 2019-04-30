Ciao for now: Senso closes Club Street restaurant after 19 years

The stalwart Italian fine dining restaurant closed its doors on Apr 24 and is currently looking for a new place to call home.

It’s the end of an era as Senso Ristorante & Bar has closed its doors at its Club Street location after 19 years. The Italian fine-dining restaurant announced on its Facebook page today that it had ceased operations from 24 April and thanked customers for their support throughout the years.

According to its director and general manager, Yves Schmid, Senso had to close its premises because the lease had run out. He said they’d been looking for a new location for the past few months but hadn’t found “the right place”.

Schmid expects to find a new location in the next few months and plans to reopen Senso. “The concept will remain the same – Italian fine dining – although we may revamp the menu,” he said.

Senso had been a fixture at 21 Club Street and was known as much for its food as it was for its decor. It was housed in a former convent and had effortlessly blended a modern feel with the neo-classical colonial architecture.



The restaurant had garnered several awards, including Best Ambience, Western Restaurant by Wine & Dine Magazine. It was also named one of Singapore’s Best Restaurants by Tatler Singapore Premiere Gourmet Guide.

