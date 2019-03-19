Straws made of rice have debuted in Singapore – could they save the earth?

Eco-friendly rice straws are debuting in SG at Cafe Asia 2019, an expo that takes place today (Mar 21).

In the battle against single-use plastics, plastic straws have become public enemy number one.

But reusable metal straws, which are now fashionable in restaurants, aren’t the most ideal solution either – quantities of detergent and water are required to clean them, and they also raise hygiene concerns among diners.

Advertisement

Enter “rice straws”, which made their Singapore debut today (Mar 21) at Café Asia 2019 and Restaurant Asia 2019, held at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

These edible straws, made of a combination of rice and tapioca, are fully biodegradable, decomposing within 90 days.

In cold drinks, the rice straws last between four and 10 hours, and two to three hours in hot drinks.

The straws, which are Halal-certified, are produced by Penang-based Nlytech Biotech Sdn Bhd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are in the midst of setting up mass production in Penang. The product is expected to be commercialised in the local market, as well as for export markets, starting in May 2019,” said Nlytech Biotech CEO Mr Law Yee Tee.

Mr Law added that the price of the rice straws “will be very much affordable compared to other types of eco-friendly straws”.

Cafe Asia 2019, Restaurant Asia 2019, International Coffee & Tea Industry Expo 2019 and Sweets & Bakes Asia 2019 run until 23 March at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.