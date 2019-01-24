Valentine’s Day dinner for the romantically challenged

It’s that time of the year again, when Cupid practically demands a special night out with your better half. We’ve done the legwork for you and put together a list of restaurants and menus to suit every Valentine’s taste and budget. Now all you have to do is make reservations early.



Stellar at 1-Altitude



Beetroot Cured Salmon, Pickled Heirloom Beetroot (Photo: Stellar)

We all have lofty ideals about romance, so it can’t hurt to have dinner 62 storeys up in the Raffles Place area, with a spectacular view of the Marina Bay skyline and beyond. Book the Luxe Package for dinner at Stellar At 1-Altitude and you can kick-start the evening on the rooftop, with two glasses of Dom Perignon 2009 Champagne. When you’ve toasted to the sunset or starlit sky, make your way down to a six-course dinner built around the theme of romance between the elements. That means dishes like beetroot-cured salmon with pickled heirloom beets, and four different cuts of wagyu grilled over fragrant juniper branches. As part of the Luxe Package, couples will receive a surprise gift each, too. The six-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu, inclusive of two glasses of Veuve Cliquot Champagne (non-window seating), goes for S$528 per couple, while the Luxe Package, at S$728 per couple, comes with dinner, two glasses of Dom Perignon 2009 Champagne, priority window seating, and two gifts.

Call 6438 0410 or email infor@1-altitude.com for reservations.



SE7ENTH

A Rhapsody of Love - Ribs Set Dinner (Photo: SE7ENTH)

If you book early, you should be able to score a table by the outdoor pool terrace at Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore at which to enjoy a lovely three-course meal. Dinner at this special location (S$128 per couple) is only available on Feb 9, 10 and 14 and comes with a pair of pre-dinner cocktails made with apple cider and watermelon. Even if you don’t get poolside seats, you can still enjoy the three-course dinner ($108 per couple) at Oakwood’s restaurant SE7ENTH, choosing between a slow-roasted barbecued pork ribs or miso cod as the main.

Call 6812 6050 or email dining.opsg@oakwood.com for reservations.

New Ubin Zhongshan Park



Home Smoked Pork Collar (Photo: New Ubin)

If yours is a down-home kind of Valentine who prefers rib-sticking, unpretentious fare, book a table at New Ubin’s latest outlet at the four-star Ramada by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park. All the popular classics are available here, including the meltingly tender smoked pork collar (S$16). The best part of dining at any New Ubin establishment is the free corkage. So bust out that special bottle of wine you’ve been hoarding and take your beloved by the hand for a special gut-busting night out.

Call 9740 6870 or email makan@newubinseafood.com for reservations.



Antoinette

La Rose (Photo: Antoinette)

Why spring for overpriced roses when you can splurge on a sweet treat, beautifully fashioned after the flower of love. Antoinette’s La Rose is a deliciously realistic rendition made of dark chocolate Chantilly petals, silky grand cru dark chocolate mousse, and layers of dark chocolate sponge soaked in Grand Marnier. It comes as part of a three-course Valentine’s Day dinner available on Feb 13 and 14 for S$200 per couple. The menu includes a cured salmon tartare appetiser, and a choice of pepper-crusted tenderloin with beetroot potato or prawn risotto with wild mushrooms and Madeira sauce.

Visit www.antoinette.com.sg for reservations.

Le Binchotan

"U n I" ( Photo: Le Binchotan)

At this dark, lounge-y restaurant tucked away along the back of Amoy Street, chef Jeremmy Chiam parses his interpretations of love and all its joys and pains into a five-course Valentine’s Day menu (S$229 per couple), available from Feb 13 to 15. Evidently, plenty of thought has gone into the dishes, which include “U n I’" – comprising fresh tongues of uni served on cauliflower mousse and dashi jelly. There’s also “E M O”, made of crunchy thrice-cooked Japanese sweet potato (also known by its Japanese name, imo). Meanwhile, “TLC” takes the form of wagyu striploin served with leeks and onion compote. If nothing else, the names of the dishes will give you and your Valentine something to talk about.

Visit https://www.chope.co/singapore-restaurants/restaurant/le-binchotan for reservations.



Wildseed Cafe and Bar

High Tea (Photo: Wildseed Cafe and Bar)

If you have a leisurely afternoon to spare, head deep into the North-East of Seletar to Wildseed Cafe for the Valentine’s Day high tea set (S$50 per couple). Available between 2pm and 5pm from Feb 1 to 17, it includes lovely savoury and sweet finger foods like chicken sandwiches, red velvet love cake rolls, hibiscus heart cookies and strawberries dipped in chocolate, along with a choice from a range of coffee and tea blends. On Valentine’s Day itself, Wildseed Bar will serve aphrodisiacal specials like Irish oysters with champagne mignonette (S$4.50 each) and botanical-infused cocktails like the whiskey-based Citrus Passion (S$20) with orange bitters and strawberries to get you in the mood for love.

Visit http://www.thesummerhouse.sg/wildseed-cafe-bar/ for reservations.



The Edge

Desserts (Photo: The Edge)

Those who want to include their children in the Valentine’s Day celebrations will find a suitable venue in The Edge at the Pan Pacific Singapore. On Valentine’s Day, the restaurant is serving a special buffet spread (S$158 per adult; S$79 per child aged between six and 12 years old) that include the likes of morel risotto with aged Parmesan cheese, brick oven-roasted Snake River mustard prime rib with Bordelaise Sauce, and honey raspberry white chocolate verrines. The dessert counter, filled with pink and white confections and all sorts of sweet treats, will no doubt thrill the little ones and the sweet of tooth.

Visit https://www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/dining/edge.html for reservations.



Monti

Char Grilled Mayura Tri Tip (Photo: Monti)

In its glass dome by the water, Monti is serving a six-course Valentine’s Day menu of dishes like an amuse bouche of salted cod with beetroot crisp and Kaluga Queen caviar, an appetiser of sous vide free-range egg with crispy Hotaru squid, almond bread crumble and fresh truffles and a main of charcoal grilled full blood mayura tri tip with purple potato puree. For S$180 per person, you get a glass of champagne with dinner, while S$220 per person will buy you the same and the rights to a table by the window where you can gaze at the waters around the Marina Bay. The Valentine’s Day menu is available from Feb 1 to 14 (except dinner on Feb 13).

Call 6535 0724 or email enquiries@monti.sg for reservations

