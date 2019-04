The definitive guide on where to eat at Jewel Changi Airport

From popular dining establishments to local fast food favourites to cutting-edge cuisine, Jewel Changi has got everything for everyone. CNA Lifestyle lists down all F&B establishments and our top picks.

So Jewel Changi airport has officially opened its doors. With 112 food and beverage establishments spread across a sprawling 137,000 sq m facility, complete with the world’s tallest indoor waterfall and a 14,000 sq m rooftop garden-park, one can safely say this spanking new mall has something for everyone.

In addition to the mix of popular and brand-name dining establishments and franchises from around the world, there is also a plethora of choices ranging from local favourites to fast food and cutting-edge cuisines.

Which means there are a staggering number of restaurants to navigate. Here’s a handy guide to help you sift through the noise and zero in on the spots you should hit first.

THE MUST-TRY: SHANG SOCIAL (#01-219 - #01-222)



Red Grouper fillet stewed in Pea Mash with Pickled Peppers and Chinese Cabbage. (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

This picture perfect triple-concept dining establishment marks the Shangri-La Group's first standalone F&B outlet outside of a hotel setting. With an extensive menu comprising distinctive Chinese cuisines – Cantonese, Huaiyang and Sichuan – conceptualised by three of Shangri-La’s master chefs, the spot boasts a formal dining area, a casual marketplace and a cocktail bar.





Must tries include the Deep-fried Whole Boneless Chicken filled with Fried Glutinous Rice and Red Grouper fillet stewed in Pea Mash with Pickled Peppers and Chinese Cabbage.



THE INSTAGRAM-WORTHY DESSERT: EMACK & BOLIO'S (#B2-234)





The famous Boston ice cream brand founded by Robert Rook – rockers U2’s former lawyer – is finally in Singapore, with its signature “marshmallow” cones and over-the-top flavours. Named after two homeless guys, Emack & Bolio's was founded in 1975, three years before Ben & Jerry's used the concept of a hippie ice cream store.

THE LONG-AWAITED CHAIN: BURGER & LOBSTER (#05-203)

View this post on Instagram Did you know all of our lobster is wild live Atlantic lobster caught by local fishermen just off the shores of Nova Scotia, Canada? 🇨🇦 We pride ourselves on the quality and freshness of all our ingredients including our tender lobster. 📸IG: @simsimmaeatstheworld A post shared by Burger & Lobster (@burgerandlobster) on Apr 5, 2019 at 10:30am PDT



You’ll have to wait till May when the famous lobster roll and burger chain from London opens its doors in Singapore. But once renovations are over, you’ll get to enjoy that springy lobster in mayonnaise enveloped in fluffy buttered bread and fresh lobster tail right next to the Canopy Park at the rooftop garden.

THE BURGER: SHAKE SHACK (#02-256)

View this post on Instagram We got our veggie-lovers covered with the 'Shroom Burger, a crisp-fried portobello mushroom topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce. #shakeshacksg #shakeshack A post shared by Shake Shack Singapore (@shakeshacksg) on Mar 27, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT



The New York burger restaurant chain Shake Shack that has been making its rounds across the world has finally landed in Singapore with its signature Shack Burger. This outlet, however, also boasts Singapore exclusive items in their bid pay homage to local flavours like the Pandan Shake (a vanilla frozen custard ice cream blended with pandan, coconut, and topped with gula melaka crumble) and Jewela Melaka Concrete (a vanilla custard mixed with coconut salted caramel, Lemuel chocolate chunks, shortbread and gula melaka).

THE LOCAL COLLABORATION: TIGER STREET LAB (#05-205)



Tiger Street Lab (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

It’s homegrown brand Tiger Beer's first global concept store. Visitors will be able to experience fresh and seasonal Tiger brews and local food collaborations, create personalised Tiger Beer bottle labels, and discover merchandise designed by Singapore artists.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to Tiger Street Lab, our newest home at Jewel! We’re so proud of our first global experiential concept store. Here’s where you can experience the best of Singapore. From fresh brews to local street food favourites and unexpected design, we got it all covered! Come experience a roaring good time with us! #tigerstreetlab #borninsingapore #tigerbeersg A post shared by Tiger Beer SG (@tigerbeersg) on Apr 11, 2019 at 3:24am PDT



Their first collaboration is with local zichar restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK), which means dishes like chicken cutlet with Tiger Beer Radler lemon sauce and KEK signature Moonlight hor fun with a Jewel-exclusive orchid-infused Tiger Black Orchid Lager.

THE FIRST IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA: LADERACH CHOCOLATIER SUISSE (#01-241)

View this post on Instagram Weekend vibes 🎉 What are your plans? Maybe go shopping for your favourite FreshChocolate like @yummytummyldn . . . #weekend #shopping #fresh #freshChocolate #chocolatelovers #laederachchocolatiersuisee #laederach #lovelaederach #läderach #regram A post shared by Läderach chocolatier suisse (@laederach.chocolatier.suisse) on Mar 22, 2019 at 9:03am PDT



It’s the famous Swiss chocolatier's first chocolate boutique in all of Southeast Asia. It's best know for its wide range of visually stunning slabs of FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), which each A3-sized slab handcrafted by chocolatiers in Switzerland and air-flown to Singapore for freshness. The best bit? You can ask for free slab samples before you commit to buying, which you eventually will.

THE NOSTALGIC THROWBACK: A&W (#B2-209)



A&W (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

A&W at Jewel Changi Airport (Photo: Genevieve Loh)

The American fast food chain returns to Singapore after 16-years, bringing back all your childhood memories of A&W root beer floats in signature frosty mugs, coney dogs and curly fries. Currently billed as a “Muslim-friendly” establishment, A&W is waiting for its official halal certification from MUIS.



Here is the full list of the other Jewel Changi's F&B outlets:



The 135,700 sqm complex was built on the site of the former Terminal 1 open air carpark. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A-ONE SIGNATURE, #B2-200, Daily, 24 hours (Restaurant)

AC KAFE (COMING SOON), #04-223 Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Japanese/ Cafe)

ALOHA POKÉ, #05-200, Daily, 9:00AM - 3:00AM (Asian/Restaurant)

AN ACAI AFFAIR, #B2-262, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

ANDERSEN'S OF DENMARK, #04-218, Daily, 9:00AM - 11:00PM (Café/ Desserts)

ARTEASTIQ BISTRO, #05-201, Daily, 9:00AM - 3:00AM (Restaurant/ Desserts)

AUNTIE ANNE'S, #B2-272, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Quick Bites)

BEAUTY IN THE POT, #B2-224/225/226, Daily, 10:00AM - 6:00AM (Restaurant)

BIG BIRD, #B2-255, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

BIRDS OF PARADISE (IN GOOD COMPANY), #01-214/215/216, Daily, 12:00pm - 11:00pm (Café)

BOOST JUICE BARS, #B2-261, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks)

BURGER KING, #B2-235/236, Daily, 24 hours (Fast Food/Halal)

CAFÉ AMAZON, #04-225, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café)

CAFÉ MOROZOFF, #04-200, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Desserts)

CAFÉ&MEAL MUJI, #02-227/228/229, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Asian/Café)

CEDELE BAKERY KITCHEN, #B1-259, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Desserts/Café)

COFFEE@WORKS, #02-237, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Drinks)

COMMONS, #B1-289/290, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/ Halal)

DAL.KOMM COFFEE, #B1-276, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Drinks)

D'GOOD CAFÉ, #01-227, Daily, 9:00AM - 11:00PM (Café)

DIAN XIAO ER, #B2-229, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Chinese)

DIN TAI FUNG, #03-214/215, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

DUNKIN' DONUTS, #B2-270, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

EARLE SWENSEN'S, #03-219, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Halal)

EGGS 'N THINGS, #03-227/228, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

EL FUEGO BY COLLIN’S, #02-216, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/ Halal)

FEI SIONG, #B2-267, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

FIVE SPICE, #B2-238/239/240, Daily, 24 hours (Food Court/ Halal)

FUN TOAST, #04-246, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Drinks)

GOCHI-SO SHOKUDO, #B1-288, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Asian)

HAWKER, #B2-263, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Western)

HERIT8GE, #05-206, Daily, 09:00AM - 03:00AM (Restaurant)

HOSHINO COFFEE, #B1-260, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian/Desserts/Drinks)

HOT TOMATO, #04-229, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

I LOVE TAIMEI, #B2-258, Daily, 10:00AM - 12:00AM (Quick Bites/ Drinks)

ICENOIE HOKKAIDO, #B2-243, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Desserts)

ITACHO SUSHI, #B2-210, Daily, 10:00AM - 11:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

JUEWEI, #B2-259, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

JW360°, #01-223/224/225, Daily, 9:00AM - 11:00PM (Café/Asian)

JACK'S PLACE, #04-219, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

JAPANESE SOBA NOODLES TSUTA, #02-242, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

JINJJA CHICKEN, #B1-247, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Fast Food/Halal)

JUMBO SEAFOOD, #03-202/203/204, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Chinese)

KANE MOCHI, #B2-269, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Desserts/Asian/Drinks)

KFC, #B2-275/276/277, Daily, 7:00AM - 12:00AM (Fast Food/Halal)

KAM'S ROAST, #02-210, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

KKO KKO NARA, #02-243, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

LENU, #04-244/245, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Chinese)

LA LOLA CHURRERIA (COMING SOON), #B2-274, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Desserts)

LADY M, #02-253, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Desserts)

MOS CAFÉ, #B2-211, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Fast Food)

MAISON DE PB, #02-200, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

MALA MALA, #B2-266, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

MAO SHAN WANG BY FOUR SEASONS DURIANS, #B2-227/228, Daily, 24 hours (Desserts/Asian)

MR BEAN, #B2-271, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks)

MR. COCONUT, #B2-268, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks)

NAIISE ICONIC (COMING SOON), #02-205/206, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café)

NECTAR, #03-213, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Desserts/Drinks)



NINE FRESH, #B2-244, Daily, 11:00AM - 10:00PM (Quick Bites/Desserts)

O'COFFEE CLUB, #B2-242, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks)

O'COFFEE CLUB ROASTERY, #03-216/218, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café/Drinks)

O'TAH, #B2-241, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks/Asian)

OLD CHANG KEE, #B2-247, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Halal)

PARADISE CLASSIC, #04-244/245, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Chinese)

PINK FISH, #B1-261/262, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

PUTIEN, #02-249, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

PARIS BAGUETTE SIGNATURE, #01-200, Daily, 24 hours (Café/Drinks)

PAZZION CAFÉ, #B1-243/244, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Café)

PIZZAEXPRESS, #03-230, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

PIZZAMARU, #04-222, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

POTATO CORNER, #B2-264, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

POW SING, #B2-201/202, Daily, 6:00AM - 12:00AM (Restaurant/Chinese)

PRIVÉ, #05-204, Daily, 9:00AM - 3:00AM (Restaurant)

PROJECT PIZZA, #B2-260, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Halal)

RUMOURS BAR & GRILL, #05-207, Daily, 9:00AM - 3:00AM (Restaurant)

SAMSUI, #03-201, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Chinese)

STUFF'D, #B2-256, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Halal)

SAAP SAAP THAI, #B1-299, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Halal)

SAMA SAMA BY TOK TOK, #03-225/226, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Halal)

SANKRANTI (COMING SOON), #03-229, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Halal)

SANKRANTI, CHANGI EXPRESS (COMING SOON), #B2-246, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Indian)

SHIKI HOTOTOGITSU RAMEN, #B1-300, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

SIGNATURE KOI, #01-K206, Daily, 24 hours (Café/Asian/Drinks/Desserts)

SO PHO, #B1-248, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Halal)

SONG FA BAK KUT THE, #B2-278/279/280, Daily, 8:00AM - 12:00AM (Restaurant)

STARBUCKS, #01-K207, Daily, 24 hours (Café/Drinks)

STARBUCKS, #02-204, Daily, 9:00AM - 11:00PM (Café/Drinks)

SUAGE HOKKAIDO SOUP CURRY, #03-200, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

SUBWAY, #B2-223, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Fast Food/Halal)

SUSHI TEI, #03-209, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

SWATOW KITCHEN, #B2-257, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Chinese)

TONITO LATIN AMERICAN KITCHEN, #02-248, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Drinks)

TANUKI RAW, #05-202, Daily, 9:00AM - 3:00AM (Restaurant/Asian)

TAPAS CLUB, #03-220/221/222, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

THAIEXPRESS SIGNATURE, #03-223/224, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant)

THE ALLEY, #B2-273, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Drinks)

TIM HO WAN, #02-223, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

TOAST BOX, #B2-231, Daily, 24 hours (Café/Drinks)

TOKYO MILK CHEESE FACTORY & COW COW KITCHEN, #B2-265, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites/Desserts/Asian)

TONKATSU BY MA MAISON, #02-211, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

TWELVE CUPCAKES, #B2-245, Daily, 24 hours (Quick Bites)

VIOLET OON SINGAPORE, #01-205/206, Daily, 9:00AM - 11:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

WHITE RESTAURANT, #B1-245/246, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

XIAO BIN LOU, #02-208/209, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

YU'S KITCHEN, #03-208, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)

YUN NANS, #02-217, Daily, 10:00AM - 10:00PM (Restaurant/Asian)