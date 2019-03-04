Singapore's World Gourmet Summit returns in April with an 'eco-friendly' edition

Billed as Southeast Asia’s premier haute cuisine festival, the annual event in Singapore will feature workshops, wine tasting sessions and special menus at various restaurants.

The World Gourmet Summit (WGS) returns for its 23rd year this April, with the theme of “Sustainability in the Gastronomy World”.

Billed as Southeast Asia’s premier haute cuisine festival, the annual event, which runs for nearly a month and a half, features events including workshops, wine tasting sessions and special menus at various restaurants, in collaboration with top chefs from all over the world.

This year, the names include Romanian TV and radio personality Adi Hadean, former judge on the Romanian edition of the MasterChef television series; Soma Oroszki, head chef of Budapest’s Enjoy! By La Parilla; and Martin Rebaudino, executive chef of Roux in Buenos Aires.

Singapore’s own MasterChef Zander Ng is also part of the lineup, along with participating restaurants including Morsels, Whitegrass, Nouri, Forlino, Fat Cow, Shisen Hanten and Summer Palace.

As sustainability continues to be a hot topic in the food industry, WGS 2019 places emphasis on topics such as food-waste management and minimising the consumption of single-use plastics.

For the first time, a WGS Sustainability Forum will be held this year, where a panel of industry experts will discuss these as well as other issues related to ethical and responsible sourcing.

This year’s chef and restaurant partners have been picked for “pushing boundaries of eco-friendliness”, said WGS’s founder Mr Peter Knipp.

In the past, the event placed emphasis on famous names and Michelin stars, he said. “But this is WGS 2.0. This is about the future. This is about chefs who represent the best of their cultures. This is about products that are primarily sustainable. This is about thinking (about) the way we do things.”

Another of the festival’s popular events, which will be returning for its third year, is the Gastro-Market Place. Open to the public (S$10 per entry), it is where visitors can sample produce from Singapore’s farmers and growers, as well as food and drinks from homegrown brands.

The WGS 2019 runs from Apr 1 to May 12. For more information, visit www.worldgourmetsummit.com.