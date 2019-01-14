Yusheng upgrade: Go fancy with uni, swordfish and golden snapper sashimi

Toss to prosperity, good luck and deliciousness with these 11 yusheng platters to usher in the Year Of The Pig.

Another Chinese New Year season, another round (or three) of yusheng. We’ve gathered a list of diverse yusheng offerings to suit palates both traditional and modern, and even one for those sticking steadfastly to their clean-eating New Year resolution. Huat ah!

1. AB YUSHENG FROM AKIRA BACK

Advertisement

Akira Back's AB Yusheng. (Photo: Akira Back)

Yusheng gets whispers of Japanese accents at this modern Japanese joint, with ingredients like daikon, crunchy chukka wakame (seasoned seaweed), pickled fennel and sweet ginger tossed into the mix. Once the cured salmon goes in, it’s all dressed with a Japanese spice mix and sharp ume plum sauce.

What’s decidedly un-Japanese about this yusheng are the crisp pork rinds. Priced at S$88, it feeds about four to six people, dine-in only.

www.facebook.com/AkiraBackSG

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. PROSPERITY TOSS YUSHENG FROM SUMMER PALACE

Summer Palace's Prosperity Toss Yusheng. (Photo: Summer Palace)

To really get into the spirit of the porcine year, Executive Chinese Chef Liu Ching Hai nestles eight adorable white chocolate piglets in his yusheng. The plum dressing has been calibrated to be less sweet in order to ensure a good balance of flavours.

Guests can choose traditional smoked salmon (S$88) or other unique combinations like bird’s nest and pear (S$138), marinated Hokkagai clam with jellyfish (S$98), and if you fancy a plant-based option, purple cauliflower with lily bulbs (S$88).

Other goodies like crispy salted egg yolk fish skin, fish lip, and poached lobster can be added on for a price. Think of this as a build-you-own yusheng. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

www.regenthotels.com/regent-singapore/dining/summer-palace

3. EAR OF THE PIG YUSHENG FROM FAT CHAP

Fat Chap's Ear Of The Pig. (Photo: Fat Chap)

These guys have made an edible pun with their Ear Of The Pig Yusheng (S$38.80 for medium, S$48.80 for large). Crisp strips of pig’s ears are thrown into the refreshing mix of green and white daikon, sweet and tart pickles, pomegranate seeds, pomelo pulp, and golden snapper sashimi. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

www.fatchap.sg

4. FA CAI YUSHENG FROM MIN JIANG

Min Jiang's Fa Cai Yusheng. (Photo: Goodwood Park Hotel)

Chef Chan Hwan Kee personally paints a pretty picture of eight pigs enjoying a stroll on each platter of Min Jiang’s Fa Cai yusheng (S$168). The dish itself is a medley of delicious things like homemade bak kwa, pickled radish, raw salmon, abalone, wild arugula, red sorrel and crisp strips of deep-fried sweet potato.

The dressing is also unique, made with calamansi juice, plum sauce, lemongrass and strawberry jam. Available for dine-in only.

https://www.goodwoodparkhotel.com/min-jiang-,dining_viewItem_51-en.html

5. TEOCHEW-STYLE PROSPERITY SALMON YUSHENG FROM CHUI HUAY LIM TEOCHEW CUISINE

Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine's Teochew-style Prosperity Salmon Yusheng. (Photo: Chui Huay Lim Teochew Cuisine)

Traditionalists will approve of this classic Teochew-style Prosperity Salmon Yusheng (S$68 or S$98) comprising a vibrant mix of local red and green lettuce, piquant starfruit, shredded preserved radish, ginger, carrots and salmon sashimi served with a brightly flavoured plum sauce. It is yusheng your grandma would approve of. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

https://www.chlteochewcuisine.com/en/chlc-menu

6. LO HEI FROM LEVEL33

Level33's Lo Hei. (Photo: Level33)

Level33’s Lo Hei (S$29) is a distinctly ang moh take on this festive classic. For starters, it is served in individual portions and you get a charred mandarin orange half on the side to squeeze over as a dressing. The salad itself comprises lager-pickled purple carrots (it is a craft brewery, after all), red radish, green apple slices, dashi jelly, smoked salmon and salmon roe.

If you ask in advance, the restaurant can make a communal platter so you can lohei as a group (where’s the fun in individual lohei, really?). Available for dine-in only.

https://level33.com.sg/

7. KALEIDOSCOPE OF PROSPERITY YUSHENG FROM YAN

Yan's Kaleidoscope Of Prosperity Yusheng. (Photo: Yan)

Even veggie-haters would be compelled to tuck into Yan’s Kaleidoscope Of Prosperity yusheng (S$138). The Shunde-style vegetable mix is flecked with sesame seeds, crispy youtiao (dough fritters), raw salmon or yellowtail, and crowned with a golden mountain of fried vermicelli. All that is topped off with strips of bak kwa. What’s not to love? Available for dine-in only.

www.yan.com.sg

8. BLOSSOMING TREASURES YUSHENG FROM HAI TIEN LO

Hai Tien Lo's Blossoming Treasures Yusheng. (Photo: Hai Tien Lo)

Pan Pacific Singapore’s Chinese restaurant puts a luxe spin on its Blossoming Treasures yusheng (S$138 or S$198) with the addition of crispy suckling pig, sliced abalone and black truffles. There’s also a more affordably priced Prosperity yusheng (S$90 or S$138) with baby abalone, shredded dried scallops and crispy silver whitebait. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

www.panpacific.com/en/hotels-and-resorts/pp-marina/dining/hai-tien-lo.html

9. NYONYA YUSHENG FROM VIOLET OON SINGAPORE

Violet Oon Singapore's Nyonya Yusheng. (Photo: Violet Oon Singapore)

Trust Violet Oon to put a Peranakan spin on this Singaporean classic. To the mix of vegetables and slivers of raw salmon she’s added kaffir lime leaves, torched ginger flowers and green mangoes to lend a distinctively Nyonya perfume to the dish. The Nyonya Yusheng is priced at S$68 or S$98. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

https://violetoon.com/

10. SMOKED SALMON “LOHEI” YUSHENG FROM HUA TING

Hua Ting's Smoked Salmon "Lohei" Yusheng. (Photo: Hua Ting)

Those still getting over their Christmas feasting might appreciate Hua Ting’s wholesome option featuring organic seasonal greens and refreshingly crunchy ice plants. Smoked salmon imparts a savoury element to the dish and complements its fragrant red plum sauce beautifully. Priced at S$88 or S$148. Available for dine-in and takeaway.

https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/singapore/orchard-hotel-singapore/hua-ting-restaurant/

11. UNI AND CAVIAR SASHIMI YUSHENG PLATTER FROM UNI GALLERY

Uni Gallery's Uni and Caviar Sashimi Yusheng Platter. (Photo: Uni Gallery)

Sashimi of salmon, amberjack and swordfish, coral tongues of Canadian sea urchin and Polanco caviar – if that’s not the ultimate yusheng to you, we don’t know what is. This yusheng-of-our-dreams from Uni Gallery is priced at S$128 and available for dine-in and takeaway.

https://www.facebook.com/UniGallerySG/