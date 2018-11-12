Box Office: 'Grinch' sees green with US$66 million, 'Overlord' beats 'Spider's Web'

"The Grinch" proved it's never too early for some holiday cheer as the animated family flick stole the weekend box office with US$66 million from 4,141 locations.

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "The Grinch" proved it's never too early for some holiday cheer as the animated family flick stole the weekend box office with US$66 million from 4,141 locations.

Illumination and Universal's adaptation of the Dr. Seuss holiday tale now ranks as the best start for a Christmas film. Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the animated green grouch in "The Grinch," which cost the studio US$75 million to make. While it trails the start of Illumination's latest Dr. Seuss story "The Lorax" (US$70 million), "The Grinch" should benefit from the holiday corridor.

Advertisement

Newcomers "The Girl in the Spider's Web" and "Overlord" weren't able to best "Bohemian Rhapsody." Fox's Queen biopic showed staying power with a solid US$30.9 million in its sophomore frame, representing a drop of just 41 percent. That brings its 10-day domestic total just shy of US$100 million.

Paramount's "Overlord," produced by J.J. Abrams, was able to nab third place, opening with opened with US$10 million from 2,859 theaters.

It hasn't been all Yuletide joy at the box office. In fourth, Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" slipped over 50 percent in its second weekend with US$9.6 million to bring its domestic total to a disappointing US$35 million. The studio is banking on its overseas run to justify the family film's pricey US$125 million budget. Globally, "Nutcracker" has made US$96.7 million, including US$61.4 million internationally.

Meanwhile, "The Girl in the Spider's Web" might not even crack the top five with a bleak US$8 million. Sunday estimates show Warner Bros.' "A Star Is Born," now in its sixth weekend, also generated US$8 million this weekend. The final order won't be determined until official numbers come in on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though "Spider's Web's" debut was in line with the studio's projection and not far behind the start of "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's" (US$12.7 million), the second film in the Millennium series doesn't look like it will have the same legs as David Fincher's original film. Fede Alvarez directed "Spider's Web," which was budgeted at US$43 million. Co-produced by Columbia, MGM, and New Regency, it cost significantly less to make than "Dragon Tattoo," however that film played strong throughout the holiday season and went on to earn a huge US$102 million stateside and US$230 million worldwide.

Among arthouse releases, Sony's "The Front Runner" with Hugh Jackman launched in four locations on Tuesday to coincide with the midterm elections and picked up just US$76,000 through Sunday.