Cary Joji Fukunaga, known for directing the first season of American crime drama True Detective, has been picked as the director for the next installment in the James Bond franchise, the producers of the multimillion-dollar film franchise said on Thursday.

The new movie, Bond 25, will begin filming in March 2019, with a worldwide release slated for Feb. 14, 2020, Michael Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig said in a tweet.

Fukunaga, who directed the 2015 war film Beasts of No Nation, replaces British director Danny Boyle, who pulled out of the film last month due to "creative differences".

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)