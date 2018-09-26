Spanky and Pippin are literally party animals in the Los Angeles nightlife scene.

REUTERS: Spanky and Pippin are literally party animals in the Los Angeles nightlife scene.

The Nigerian Dwarf goats are professional party-goers, bringing their special brand of magic to city celebrations and starry soirees.

So-called goat mom Scout Raskin, a lifelong animal lover and former child actor, set up Party Goats LA in early 2017 and charges US$99 an hour to bring her goats to a party or event.

One of the most popular interactions with the goats at parties is to have them jump onto revelers’ backs while they kneel on all fours.

Student Torian Mylott, 20, said the experience was fun and therapeutic.

"They're so friendly and they're just so nice to be around, because you can definitely tell they love humans and they are just a lot of fun," she said.

Despite being the same breed and age, the goats have very different personalities, Raskin says.

"Usually people at parties have their favorites. Some people love Pippin because he's really cute, but he's the cute dumb one," Raskin said. "And then some people really like Spanky because he's more chill and quiet and they feel like they can connect with him more."

The goats are unfazed by loud music and crowds of people, Raskin said.

"We've been to parties with DJs where there's loud music and I myself was concerned about how they would react to it. Pippin fell asleep and was totally calm and chill and fine in that environment, and it didn't really seem to hurt their ears or anything like that," she said.

Before hitting the town, Raskin dresses the goats in purple, lace-cuffed velvet jackets and neckbands and wraps their horns in brightly colored tape, for decoration and safety.

And then they’re ready for the party you've just got to goat to.

(Reporting by Jane Ross; editing by Bill Tarrant and Cynthia Osterman)