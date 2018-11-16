Grime star Stormzy announced as Glastonbury's first headline act

British grime star Stormzy has been confirmed as the first headline act at Glastonbury next year, organisers have said, as the green-field music festival returns from a year off.

Held annually on a dairy farm in Somerset, southwest England, Glastonbury took a so-called fallow year in 2018 to give the land and local residents a break. It will take place from June 26-30, with a host of big names expected to take to the stage, entertaining thousands of revellers.

In a post on the festival website on Thursday, organisers said Stormzy, who has performed twice at Glastonbury, would return to the stage, this time as a headline act.

"He's one of the most exciting British artists to come along in years and after seeing him play here in 2017 we knew next time he had to come back and headline the Pyramid," festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said.

Organisers said they announced the performer by putting up posters in Oxfam charity shops in Glastonbury as well as in the south London area of Streatham, near to where the award-winning MC grew up.

