Julie Chen, the wife of former CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves, is stepping down from daytime show The Talk on CBS, CNNMoney reported late on Monday (Sep 17), a week after Moonves resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Chen's decision to leave the TV show is effective immediately, CNNMoney reported, citing two sources close to her.

Chen has decided that her main focus needs to be "clearing her husband's name from accusations" of alleged incidents "25-30 years ago" and tending to her son, CNNMoney quoted one of the sources as saying.

However, Chen will continue to host the CBS reality show Big Brother, the report said citing the sources. Last week, Chen said she was taking a few days off from the The Talk to spend time with her family.

Chen had defended her husband in July when The New Yorker first reported allegations of sexual misconduct against him. "I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the late '90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years," Chen wrote on Twitter on July 27.

"Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband."

CBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. Julie Chen was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)