REUTERS: Pop band Maroon 5 will provide the halftime entertainment at the 2019 Super Bowl, Hollywood publication Variety reported on Wednesday.

Variety said that two unidentified sources had confirmed that the band, led by Adam Levine, will headline the National Football League's (NFL) championship game on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Celebrity magazine Us Weekly quoted an unidentified source as saying the band has been offered the gig "and they've pretty much accepted."

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday that the NFL does "not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show." Representatives for Maroon 5 did not return requests for comment.

The annual Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most high-profile entertainment events in the United States, drawing tens of millions of television viewers.

Previous performers have included Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen and Prince.

The 2018 Super Bowl in February, when Justin Timberlake performed at halftime, was watched by a television audience of 103 million, the biggest by far for any TV event in the United States.

CBS will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2019. Levine is a judge on the NBC talent show "The Voice."

