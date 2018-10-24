One winning ticket sold in South Carolina for US$1.6 billion lottery jackpot: state lottery

Lifestyle

One winning ticket sold in South Carolina for US$1.6 billion lottery jackpot: state lottery

One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw on Tuesday for a record setting US$1.6 billion jackpot, the state's lottery said on its website early on Wednesday.

Mega Millions lottery entry tickets are seen in New York
Mega Millions lottery entry tickets are seen in New York City, U.S., October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: One ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw on Tuesday for a record setting US$1.6 billion jackpot, the state's lottery said on its website early on Wednesday.

The ticket matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night. Anyone who hit all six numbers to win the jackpot can choose an immediate cash payment of US$904 million or receive the US$1.6 billion prize over 29 years.

It was unclear early on Wednesday if other winning tickets were sold elsewhere.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark