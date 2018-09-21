Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to manslaughter, part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve 28 years in prison.

LOS ANGELES: Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded no contest in Los Angeles on Thursday to manslaughter, part of a plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for him to serve 28 years in prison.

Knight, co-founder of influential hip-hop label Death Row Records, entered the plea ahead of his scheduled trial on murder charges stemming from accusations that he ran down two men with his pickup truck near a burger stand in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29, 2015.

Advertisement

Knight appeared in court to enter the plea wearing an orange jail jumpsuit. He spoke only to answer a series of questions from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald Cohen.

The former music producer is scheduled to be sentenced in October and will be given a 28-year sentence under the term of his plea deal with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

As part of the agreement the murder charges against Knight will be dismissed by prosecutors, along with separate criminal cases charging him with robbery and making criminal threats.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Bill Berkrot)

Advertisement