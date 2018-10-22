St Andrews students lather up for foam fight

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ST ANDREWS, Scotland: Hundreds of students at a university in Scotland put down their books and took part in a mass foam fight on Monday, a tradition to welcome the new intake.

The first year students at the University of St Andrews wore costumes such as bananas or superheroes as their elder cohorts sent them off armed with shaving foam for the friendly fight labelled "Raisin Monday".

The name is derived from the gift of raisins which new students traditionally gave their academic mentors as a thank-you for welcoming them.

The university is Scotland's oldest and its alumni include Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate.

